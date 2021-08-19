Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

