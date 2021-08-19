Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s 5th Largest Position

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 4.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $45,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.97. 336,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,588,027. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $270.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

