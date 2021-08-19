Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 287,952 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.96. 10,319,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,550,732. The company has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

