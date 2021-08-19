Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CEO Acquires $186,321.50 in Stock

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVGI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 8,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,288. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $288.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

