Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CEO Acquires $186,321.50 in Stock

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CVGI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 8,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,288. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $288.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.
