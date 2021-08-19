CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

