CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.18.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
