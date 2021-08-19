Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Short Interest Update

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Community Bankers Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 46 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,881. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

