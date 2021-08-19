Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 17.0% in July

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.15. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.