Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of MGDDY opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.