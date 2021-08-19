Comparing AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) & FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG)

FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FutureWorld and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureWorld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AVEO Pharmaceuticals $6.02 million 32.83 -$35.58 million ($1.66) -3.46

FutureWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FutureWorld and AVEO Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 213.04%. Given AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AVEO Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than FutureWorld.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FutureWorld and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureWorld N/A N/A N/A AVEO Pharmaceuticals -398.34% -107.25% -58.70%

Volatility & Risk

FutureWorld has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals beats FutureWorld on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FutureWorld

FutureWorld Corp. engages in identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp and cannabis products, services, and technologies. The company was founded by Saed Talari on July 22, 2002 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC. The company has also completed a Phase II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that targets hepatocyte growth factor that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, pancreatic cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; AV-203, a potent humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which completed Phase I clinical trial for treating human ErbB3; and AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of cachexia. The company's preclinical stage product includes AV-353 that targets the Notch 3 pathway. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; AstraZeneca PLC; and Bristol Myers Squibb. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

