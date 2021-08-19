Comparing Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.1% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 6.35% 19.16% 8.04% BurgerFi International N/A 5.80% 4.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Texas Roadhouse and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 0 11 7 1 2.47 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus target price of $106.05, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than BurgerFi International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and BurgerFi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $2.40 billion 2.64 $31.25 million $0.45 201.11 BurgerFi International $34.28 million 5.20 $5.96 million N/A N/A

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats BurgerFi International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by W. Kent Taylor on February 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

