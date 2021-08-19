Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $165,829.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.72 or 0.99937619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00039795 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.93 or 0.00973002 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.14 or 0.00468849 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00351563 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006382 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00076398 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Cryptonight Fast hashing algorithm.

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,501,249 coins and its circulating supply is 10,923,109 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

