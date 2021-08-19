Conflux Network (CFX) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $270.05 million and $17.96 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,645.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.44 or 0.06726074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.66 or 0.01394895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00372854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00140668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.82 or 0.00559142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00338903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00314463 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 868,723,741 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

