Connectome (CNTM) Market Cap Tops $110,940.13

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Connectome has a total market cap of $110,940.13 and approximately $643,125.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can now be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Connectome has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.35 or 0.00861233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00105776 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.