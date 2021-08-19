Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.70. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

