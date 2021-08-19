Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.50. 14,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,182. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

