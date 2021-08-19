ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $18,371.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00565816 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

