Contentos Trading Up 4.4% This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $61.84 million and $4.85 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00849008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103225 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,701,933 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

