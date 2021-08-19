ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CTO Sells $294,715.88 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 42,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $294,715.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. 55,637,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,398,664. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 3,131.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. Cowen lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

