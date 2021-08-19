ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $132,607.96 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $132,607.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,109.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $33,552.94.

On Monday, July 19th, Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $103,428.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60.

On Thursday, June 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,469 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $116,729.35.

ContextLogic stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. 55,637,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,398,664. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WISH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,215,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.