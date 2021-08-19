Contrasting Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alphabet and Decisionpoint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 40 0 2.98 Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alphabet presently has a consensus price target of $2,832.27, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Decisionpoint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 9.91 $40.27 billion $58.61 46.27 Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.36 $2.86 million $0.18 9.17

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Decisionpoint Systems. Decisionpoint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Decisionpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 28.57% 27.87% 19.65% Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet beats Decisionpoint Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

