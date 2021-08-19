Contrasting Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) & KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jiuzi and KAR Auction Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A KAR Auction Services 1 2 4 0 2.43

KAR Auction Services has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.09%. Given KAR Auction Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KAR Auction Services is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiuzi and KAR Auction Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $7.98 million 8.45 N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services $2.19 billion 0.92 $500,000.00 $0.51 33.24

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and KAR Auction Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services 4.03% 9.71% 2.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of KAR Auction Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of KAR Auction Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc. engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America. The AFC segment provides floor plan financing to used vehicle dealers. The company was founded on November 9, 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

