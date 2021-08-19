Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Core & Main in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Core & Main’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Core & Main has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

