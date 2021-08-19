CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €13.07 ($15.38). CORESTATE Capital shares last traded at €12.79 ($15.05), with a volume of 54,526 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on CORESTATE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $336.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.53.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

