Cormark Lowers First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$23.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.05% from the company’s current price.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.93. 369,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,230. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.40. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$12.48 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$396,000. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,453,000. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $130,640 and sold 65,000 shares worth $1,435,000.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

