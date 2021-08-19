Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 billion.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of CTVA opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

