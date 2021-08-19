Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,748. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $989.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $325.04 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

