CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells $91,092.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $91,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CRVL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.88. 46,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,704. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.33. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $163.00.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.