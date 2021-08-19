CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells $91,092.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $91,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRVL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.88. 46,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,704. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.33. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $163.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CorVel by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $28,581,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CorVel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

