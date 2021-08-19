Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 1,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 668,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Get Costamare alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth $436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costamare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Costamare by 26.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costamare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,587 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.