Coty (COTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Coty to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coty stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

