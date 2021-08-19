Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $561.50

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 561.50 ($7.34) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 51764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 559 ($7.30).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Countryside Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 505.29 ($6.60).

The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -328.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 511.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

