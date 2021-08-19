Covenant Partners LLC Buys 18,132 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 0.7% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.84. 5,529,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.73. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

