Cream (CRM) Reaches Market Cap of $40,614.75

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Cream has a market capitalization of $40,614.75 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,219.19 or 1.00012295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00040670 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.86 or 0.00969759 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.48 or 0.00469098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00352849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006366 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00076760 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004490 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

