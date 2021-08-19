Cream Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.49 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $191.70 or 0.00412180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $118.16 million and $5.49 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

