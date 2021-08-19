Cred (LBA) Price Hits $0.0036

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Cred has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $405,717.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.69 or 0.00874965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00106281 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

