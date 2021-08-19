Credit Suisse Group Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $225.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.83.
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $208.75.
In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.