Credit Suisse Group Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $225.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.83.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

