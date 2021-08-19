Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Shares Down 0.1%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.51. 128,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 165,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.66.

