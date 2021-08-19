Creditcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.66 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00006419 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $11.66 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,674.37 or 0.99824795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00040313 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00076282 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001081 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010655 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

