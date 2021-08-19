Critical Survey: Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMHC) versus Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) and Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Capital and Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 0 8 0 3.00 Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus target price of $16.31, suggesting a potential upside of 10.07%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 109.78% 11.48% 6.14% Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition N/A 69.56% 3.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinity Capital and Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $54.96 million 7.16 $9.00 million $1.29 11.49 Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

