Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Update

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.09. 29,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,777. Crocs has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $147.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.