Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $9,238.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,238 ($120.70) and last traded at GBX 9,210 ($120.33), with a volume of 224589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,092 ($118.79).

Several brokerages recently commented on CRDA. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Get Croda International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £12.85 billion and a PE ratio of 50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,885.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.