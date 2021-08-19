Crowd Machine (CMCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $52,786.31 and approximately $35.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.65 or 0.00848551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00104539 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

CMCT is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

