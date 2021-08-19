CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock opened at $233.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of -324.69 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.70 and a 12-month high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.63.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.