CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $233.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of -324.69 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.70 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

