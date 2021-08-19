Crown Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $2,739.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,030.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.20 or 0.01397409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00338594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00121027 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003139 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,857,485 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

