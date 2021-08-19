CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,749.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $922,309.96 and $5,749.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00055583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00841953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00101994 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CBM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

