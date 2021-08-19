CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $947,005.96 and approximately $15,744.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00862443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00047337 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

