CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.21.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
