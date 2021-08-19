CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 198.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 8,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 129.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 140,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 79,018 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 176.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 574,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 366,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.7% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

