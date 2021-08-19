Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Down 19.3% in July

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 9.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 22.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMLS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $225.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.21.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

