Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -126.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock valued at $175,045,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth $1,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $2,486,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

