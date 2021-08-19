CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 105,891.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 37,062 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 22.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 22.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 179,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 35.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.52. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.