CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 105,891.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 37,062 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 22.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 22.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 179,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 35.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
